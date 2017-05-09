Ebix -2.6% as Q1 revenues miss despite broad growth

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is 2.6% lower this morning after its Q1 earnings missed revenue expectations, though its biggest segment continued to expand and the company pursued business development.

Sales increased slightly in its biggest channel contributor (Exchanges) and the company marked strong growth in Risk Compliance, but revenues were down 1% sequentially.

EPS grew 24% and beat, and cash from operations was up 49% to $15.7M.

Operating margins fell to 33% from a year-ago 35%.

"From an M&A standpoint, we continue to pursue a few acquisition opportunities that in my view have the potential to be major growth drivers for Ebix. We hope to announce one such strategic acquisition soon," says CEO Robin Raina.

Revenue by channel: Exchanges, $52.6M (up 5%); Risk Compliance Solutions, $21.85M (up 30%); Broker Solutions, $3.8M (up 18%); Carrier Systems, $849,000 (down 17%).

Press Release