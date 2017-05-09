Pulmatrix nabs patent covering COPD candidate PUR0200

The USPTO issues U.S. Patent #9,642,798 covering Pulmatrix's (PULM -3.9% ) lead candidate PUR0200 for the potential treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the sixth U.S. patent protecting the product.

The value proposition of PUR0200, an improved inhaled tiotropium bromide, is enhanced efficacy by virtue of its iSPERSE dry powder technology which travels more easily into the lungs. In clinical studies, PUR0200 has been up to five times more efficient in delivering the drug to the lungs than currently marketed offerings.