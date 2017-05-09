Pandora trims losses on belief it can sell in 30 days

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) -- down as much as 9.5% earlier following yesterday's mixed earnings and strategic update -- has recovered much of its losses in a price spike, now down just 2.8% after a CNBC report that the company's confident it can engineer a sale in the next 30 days.

KKR had said yesterday it planned to invest $150M into the streaming company in a deal that closes in 30 days, suggesting a sale's more likely to happen than before.

Pandora would pay KKR $15M if it does sell, but the company reportedly sees that money as an insurance policy and believes it can sell the business in the coming month.