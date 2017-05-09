Repsol Sinopec marks first oil from key North Sea project

First oil has begun to flow from the Shaw Field in the North Sea’s Montrose Area, part of a wider project aimed at unlocking 100M barrels of additional reserves, operator Repsol Sinopec says (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY, SNP).

Repsol Sinopec expect the project to unlock up to 100M boe of additional reserves and extend the life of the existing Montrose Area fields beyond 2030.

First oil is expected from one of three fields by the end of Q2, with gross production expected to peak at up to 40K bbl/day.