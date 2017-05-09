Camtek up 12.6% after Q1 logs record revenues

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is up 12.6% and tagged its 52-week high today after its Q1 earnings beat on top and bottom lines and revenue rose nearly 26% to a record.

Performance was "driven by strength across all our business parts, and the advanced packaging market in particular that remains one of the fastest growing segments of the semiconductor capital equipment space," says CEO Rafi Amit.

Gross profit (non-GAAP) was $14.8M, up from a year-ago $10.3M; net income rrose to $3.4M from last year's $0.2M.

Cash and equivalents and short- and long-term restricted deposits came to $24.3M; operating cash flow was $5.9M.

The company's guiding to Q2 revenue of $33M-$34M (23% Y/Y growth at midpoint), above consensus for $30.4M.

