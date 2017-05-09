FDA rejects Corbus Pharma's BTD request for anabasum; shares slip 12%

Despite its Q1 revenue beat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP -12.1% ) is down on increased volume. The culprit appears to be the FDA's rejection of its request for Breakthrough Therapy (BTD) status for anabasum (Resunab) for systemic sclerosis (SS).

Investors may be overreacting since the product candidate has already been designated an Orphan Drug for Fast Track review for the indication. The latter provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the New Drug Application (NDA). Breakthrough Therapy status provides basically the same benefits albeit including the involvement of more senior agency personnel.

A Phase 3 study in SS is on tap for Q4.