OnDeck downgraded at Stifel; shares down 3.5%

OnDeck Capital (ONDK -3.6%) managed to reverse big early losses and close flat yesterday despite a sizable earnings miss.
It's moved back into the red today as Stifel's John Davis downgrades to Hold from Buy, and cuts his price target to a Street-low $4.50 from $6.
He takes note of Q1 showing further credit deterioration, and expects this to remain an issue. There's also a lack of further growth in originations.
The biggest risk to his downgrade, says Davis, would be a takeover, as ONDK could be worth $8 per share to a buyer.
Source: Bloomberg