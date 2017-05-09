OnDeck downgraded at Stifel; shares down 3.5%

OnDeck Capital (ONDK -3.6% ) managed to reverse big early losses and close flat yesterday despite a sizable earnings miss.

It's moved back into the red today as Stifel's John Davis downgrades to Hold from Buy, and cuts his price target to a Street-low $4.50 from $6.

He takes note of Q1 showing further credit deterioration, and expects this to remain an issue. There's also a lack of further growth in originations.

The biggest risk to his downgrade, says Davis, would be a takeover, as ONDK could be worth $8 per share to a buyer.

Source: Bloomberg