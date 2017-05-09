LyondellBasell upgraded at Vertical, a day after BofA Merrill downgrade

LyondellBasell (LYB +0.9% ) is higher after Vertical Research upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $93 price target, citing recent share weakness.

Vertical believes LYB's risk/reward is turning more favorable given the likelihood of a more balanced and opportunistic approach to M&A, a "spring loaded" operational profile with various maintenance and expansion projects now complete, and attractive valuation with the highest dividend yield among U.S. chemical stocks at 4.2%.

But today's gain has not fully recouped yesterday's 4% loss when BofA Merrill Lynch downgraded shares two notches to Underperform from Buy with an $80 price target, cut from $100, on the belief that supply growth is set to impact margins.

BofA said the polyethylene industry is over-earning and capacity has accelerated, which will result in global polyethylene supply growth that is expected to exceed demand through 2018.