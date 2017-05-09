AmTrust tumbles 15% after earnings come up way short

Q1 operating earnings of $55.7M or $0.32 per share vs. $122.9M and $0.69 one year ago. Estimates had been for $0.60.

Catastrophe losses cost the company $16.4M or $0.10 per share in Q1. There was also the need to boost reserves for policies in a discontinued general liability program.

The combined ratio deteriorated to 95.6% from 91.9%, with catastrophes responsible for 210 basis points and the reserve development for 160 basis points.

Q1 gross written premium of $2.3B up 17.2% Y/Y. Net earned premium of $1.2B up 13.%.

