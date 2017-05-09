Analog Devices +3.2% as Morgan Stanley shakes off bearish concerns

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is up 3.2% after Morgan Stanley flies in the face of bearish sentiment (and worries about Apple) and points to "a second shot to buy into the 'Dream Team.' "

Analyst Craig Hettenbach has an Overweight rating and sees recent price declines (shares are down 5.9% since March 6 and CFO David Zinsner's resignation) as a buying opportunity.

Ahead of earnings, he characterizes the decline in "stark contrast to the $15-$20 of value we think LLTC (the company's acquisition of Linear Technology) will add based on incremental EPS power of $1+."

That boost hasn't priced into shares yet, he argues, and May 31 earnings and an analyst day on June 20 are upcoming catalysts.

His price target of $93 implies 18% upside from today's higher price.