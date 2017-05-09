Macau ATM rules seen as only a short-term drag

Nomura doesn't see a lasting impact from the Macau government's measure to to heighten identification verification processes for ATM cash withdrawals out of the mainland.

"History tells us that, while there could be a near-term blip in middle-market mass gaming revenues, Chinese gamblers are very resourceful in trying to move money out of the mainland," reads the firm's note to clients.

Daiwa on the short-term implication: “This latest development does dampen the prospects of achieving the Street’s [consensus'] much-higher [Macau] growth trajectory in 2017.”

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

