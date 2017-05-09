EA earnings look-ahead: Analysts eyeing 2018 guidance

Electronic Arts (EA +0.2% ) reports its fiscal fourth quarter results after the closing bell, and largely bullish analysts are looking for in-line or slightly better results and looking ahead to initial guidance for the coming year.

Analyst consensus is for the videogame maker to post GAAP EPS of $1.62 ($0.75 non-GAAP) on revenues of $1.09B, and EBITDA of $355.6M. The company guided to EPS of $0.72 in January, and to revenues of $1.075B.

The bar looks low, MKM Partners suggests, and the company has a solid slate of games ahead, notably including Star Wars: Battlefront 2. The first iteration of the game was a rapid seller for EA, surpassing a 13M-unit goal months early.

Mizuho sees in-line results ahead but worries the typically conservative company could guide as low as $4 for 2018 EPS. Other games in its portfolio should make up for lower-than-expected sales of Mass Effect.