Homebuilders party after strong earnings reports

The major averages are little-changed but the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +1.2% ) is having a big day, led by a trio of small-to-midsize players who reported March quarter estimates that topped expectations.

LGI Homes is higher by more than 10% , William Lyon Home (NYSE:WLH) by nearly 9% , and M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) also by nearly 9% .

WLH CEO Matthew Zaist in the earning release calls the spring selling season a "robust" one despite a challenging weather and labor environment.

Pulte (PHM +2% ), Lennar (LEN +1.1% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +1.8% ), Meritgae (MTH +3.9% ), D.R. Horton (DHI +1.3% )

