Homebuilders party after strong earnings reports

The major averages are little-changed but the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +1.2%) is having a big day, led by a trio of small-to-midsize players who reported March quarter estimates that topped expectations.
LGI Homes is higher by more than 10%, William Lyon Home (NYSE:WLH) by nearly 9%, and M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) also by nearly 9%.
WLH CEO Matthew Zaist in the earning release calls the spring selling season a "robust" one despite a challenging weather and labor environment.
Pulte (PHM +2%), Lennar (LEN +1.1%), Toll Brothers (TOL +1.8%), Meritgae (MTH +3.9%), D.R. Horton (DHI +1.3%)
Previously: LGI Homes +10% with rising home prices boosting margins (May 9)
Previously: M.D.C. Holdings beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (May 9)
Previously: William Lyon Homes beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (May 9)
Now read: Homebuilder Sentiment Soars »