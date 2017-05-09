Discovery Communications -2.5% on revenue miss despite global growth

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) is 2.5% lower after making up some ground following Q1 earnings that missed expectations even as revenues grew with more help from overseas markets.

OIBDA rose 5% to $603M, beating an expected $595.9M.

Revenue by segment: U.S. Networks, $829M (up 3%); International Networks, $747M (up 5%); Education and other, $37M (down 16%).

In the U.S., distribution revenues grew 5% to $408M while ad revenues were up 1% to $405M. Internationally, distribution revenues were up 9% to $447M while ad revenues slipped 1% to $282M.

On its earnings call, the company reiterated full-year guidance for EPS growth (currency adjusted) in low to mid-teens, with cost of revenues up in high single to low double digits, and SG&A growth flat to up low single digits.

Press Release