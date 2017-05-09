Pivotal Research defends Post Holdings rating

Pivotal Research reiterates its positive view on Post Holdings (POST -4.8% ) in the face of today's post-earnings dip.

"We argue that once we roll Weetabix numbers in, we will have added £120 million of EBITDA to FY18 – with NO corresponding increase in interest expense. Effectively the deal costs nothing incrementally due to the cost of capital improvements discussed below. The Street has the trade wrong today – the shares should be soaring," writes analyst Timothy Ramey.

