Noble Group warns of $130M Q1 loss on "dislocation" in coal markets

Commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) warns it will record a ~$130M net loss for Q1, citing a challenging operating environment made worse by "dislocation in the coal markets.”

Noble, which has lost 24% YTD after a protracted decline during much of 2015-16, has faced difficulties during the commodity slump, including attacks on its accounting and the need to pay down debts.

Noble is due to release results on Thursday, and “in the meantime, shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the company,” it says, without offering further details.