Coca-Cola CEO talks strategy

Coca-Cola (KO -0.9% ) CEO James Quincey discusses the seismic shifts in retail during an interview with Bloomberg.

Quincey observes that weak mall trends and the increase in online food delivery services hurt the company as consumers skip soda purchases.

"Unless you’re adapting to the secondary effect, you can find -- all of a sudden -- weird and surprising changes happening to you," maintains Quincey.

The answer for the company is to double down on technology and invest in new healthy brands, according to the exec.

Shares of Coca-Cola trail the S&P 500 Index on a YTD comparison as well as a 52-week view.