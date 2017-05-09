CB&I -7% after big Q1 miss, guides full-year earnings below consensus

Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI -7.3% ) sinks after missing Q1 earnings estimates by a wide margin and reporting a worse than expected 11% Y/Y revenue drop.

CBI says all operating groups reported solid earnings for the quarter except engineering and construction, which was hurt by underperformance on two union construction projects.

Q1 new awards totaled $3.3B, vs. $1.2B in the year-ago quarter; backlog at the end of Q1 was $19.3B.

Q1 operating cash flow was -$290.6M, vs. $141.8M in positive cash flow the company in the year-ago quarter.

CBI issues below consensus earnings guidance for FY 2017, seeing EPS of $3.50-$4.00 vs. $4.17 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $9.5B-$10.5B vs. $9.6B consensus.