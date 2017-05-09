Fed's Rosengren warns on GSE reform

An overhaul of Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) could create "a potential signifiant shock" to the commercial property sector, says Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren.

At issue, says Rosengren, is their growing importance in the multifamily sector, where they currently hold or guarantee 44% of multifamily loans, well more than commercial banks.

Rosengren worries that potential reform might involve having the GSEs pull back from multifamily lending without any lenders stepping in to fill that sizable void.

Source: Greg Robb at Marketwatch