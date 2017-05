Vaalco Energy (EGY +8.4% ) climbs as much as 21% after blowing past analyst Q1 earnings estimates and nearly doubling expectations for revenues.

EGY generated total oil and gas sales of $21.3M during Q1 after selling 394K net barrels of oil at an average of $51.99/bbl and surpassing expectations for just $11M in Q1 sales; the company sold 381K net barrels at an average price of $27.07/bbl in the year-ago quarter.

EGY generated Q1 operating income of $8.1M and adjusted EBITDAX of $10.4M.