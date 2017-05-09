Neonode -23.6% as loss narrows but disappoints

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) has tanked today, down 23.6% , after posting a miss in its Q1 earnings as revenues declined against a tough comp in engineering development.

A year ago the company also did a one-time increase in license fees of $0.3M tied to a catch-up of fees from HP. Fees in its core licensing business were nearly flat excluding that.

It's an "inflection point" for the company, after investing in a stable manufacturing process for a new line of embedded sensor modules for OEM customers. The company has signed agreements to deliver modules to three new OEM customers in 2017, CEO Thomas Eriksson says.

Revenue breakout: License fees, $2.1M (down 14.1%); Sensor module sales, $210,000 (new); nonrecurring engineering, $1,000 (vs. year-ago $664,000).

