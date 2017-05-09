Duke Energy says cost cutting practices set up strong FY 2017

Duke Energy (DUK -1% ) says its continuing efforts at cutting costs will stand it in good stead following the unusually warm Q1, in which earnings and revenues closely matched analyst expectations.

CFO Steve Young said in today's earnings conference call that DUK’s southeast and midwest service areas both experienced record-high temperatures in the winter months that started this year, but “we already have additional cost control plans in place, and we’ll mitigate approximately $100M of the weather impact" in Q1.

DUK says its business fundamentals are strong despite the warm winter, and remains on track to achieve its 2017 EPS guidance of $4.50-$4.70.

DUK says the integration of Piedmont Natural Gas is progressing well; DUK says it paid ~$10M in integration costs during Q1, down from $74M spent a year ago (or ~$0.02 of EPS), and the operation contributed $101M to earnings ($0.14/share).