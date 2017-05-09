Disney -1.5% as cable dims solid parks, studio earnings

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is 1.5% lower in early postmarket going after a mixed report where profits came in ahead of expectations but revenues were fairly short under continuing ESPN pressures.

The Parks business was a bright spot, with revenues up 9% and operating income up 20%. Operating income in the film business rose 21% despite a decrease in revenue.

But ESPN was hit by higher programming costs again; the company pointed to the timing of College Football Playoff bowl games (four games vs. one the previous year) as well as NBA contract rate increases.

EPS rose 15% and beat consensus; excluding some items tied to comparability, it rose 10%. Segment operating income was up 5% to $3.996B.

Services revenue rose 2.8% to $11.5B, and product revenue rose 2.8% to $1.85B.

Revenues by segment: Media Networks, $5.95B (up 3%); Parks and Resorts, $4.3B (up 9%); Studio Entertainment, $2B (down 1%); Consumer Products and Interactive Media, $1.06B (down 11%).

Operating income by segment: Media Networks, $2.22B (down 3%); Parks and Resorts, $750M (up 20%); Studio Entertainment, $656M (up 21%); Consumer Products and Interactive Media, $367M (up 3%).

Free cash flow was up 7% to $2.56B.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Press Release