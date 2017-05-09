Prospect Capital income falls; shares down 0.9% after hours

FQ3 net investment income of $73M or $0.20 per share vs. $84.4M and $0.24 in Q4. Distributions of $0.25.

NAV per share of $9.43 slips from $9.62 three months earlier. Today's close was $9.08.

Company says drop in NII thanks to lower prepayment fees, a lower coupon First Tower refinancing, and reduced yields from certain structured credit investments close to expected call dates.

Looking at the first nine months of 2017, NII per share was $0.66 vs. $0.79 in the same period in 2016. Distributions in both periods were $0.75.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

Source: Press Release