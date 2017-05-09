Nvidia jumps 11.2% after easy beat in stellar Q1

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has vaulted 11.2% after hours, in the wake of Q1 earnings where revenue and profits increased sharply with broad growth.

Revenue fell 11% sequentially was up 48% Y/Y, and net income doubled on a non-GAAP basis, to $533M. EPS rose 85%.

Founder/CEO Jensen Huang pointed to the AI revolution and the place of Nvidia's GPUs there. "Our Datacenter GPU computing business nearly tripled from last year, as more of the world's computer scientists engage deep learning."

Operating expenses rose just 17% to $517M; operating income was up 98% to $637M.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $1.91B-$1.99B (above consensus for $1.9B), gross margin (non-GAAP) of 58.6% plus or minus 50 bps, and capex of $55M-$65M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

