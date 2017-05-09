S&P, Dow edge lower but Nasdaq notches another record high

Stocks turned in a mixed showing, with the S&P and Dow tilting slightly lower while the Nasdaq set another record high close.

The VIX finished exactly even after closing yesterday at its lowest level since December 1993, pointing to an eerie complacency among investors.

Tech stocks (+0.2%) edged higher, as Apple extended its recent rise, +0.6% and posting among the biggest gains in the Dow; the company’s market value topped $800B for the first time.

Energy stocks (-0.9%) dragged along the bottom of the 11 S&P industry groups, as U.S. crude oil fell 1.2% to $45.88/bbl; utilities stocks also declined 0.9%.

The financials sector (-0.5%) was hit by selling during the final hour of trading, coinciding with a slide in the broader market in response to comments by North Korean's ambassador to the U.K. that the country would proceed with another nuclear test.

U.S. Treasury prices settled slightly lower across the board, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding 2 bps at 2.41%.