SunPower -5% after guiding Q2 revenues below Street view

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) -4.9% AH after posting a smaller than expected Q1 loss and better than expected revenues but guiding its outlook for Q2 revenues below consensus.

SPWR sees Q2 revenues of $275M-$325M, vs. $514.4M analyst consensus estimate, as well as gross margin of 2%-4%, adjusted EBITDA of -$25M to breakeven, and 330-360 MW deployed.

SPWR reaffirms guidance for FY 2017, forecasting revenues of $2.1B-$2.6B, vs. $2.29B consensus, as well as positive adjusted EBITDA (weighted toward H2) and 1.3-1.6 GW deployed.

SPWR also says majority owner Total (NYSE:TOT) guarantees up to $100M of the company's $300M credit revolver facility through August 2019.