Nuance Communications +2.6% on fiscal Q2 revenue beat

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is up 2.6% in late trading after its fiscal Q2 earnings showed revenues and underlying profit beating expectations.

Gross profit increased 4.7%, though net loss widened as expenses (including restructuring charges and loss on extinguishment of debt) rose.

On non-GAAP basis, total recurring revenue made up 75% of the total, up from 71% a year ago.

Net new bookings came to $410.4M, up 31% Y/Y.

Revenue breakout: Professional services and hosting, $258.7M (up 7.7%); Product and licensing, $159.3M (up 0.4%); Maintenance and support, $81.6M (up 2.1%).

