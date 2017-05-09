Tunnel collapses at Hanford Nuclear site; officials say no radiation release

A portion of a storage tunnel containing railcars full of radioactive waste collapsed today at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state.

Officials say there was no release of radiation and no workers were injured; no workers were inside the tunnel when it collapsed, but others were evacuated or told to remain indoors.

Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons and is now the largest U.S. depository of radioactive defense waste, with 56M gallons of waste, most of it in 177 underground tanks.

The headlines may have helped lift at least some solar stocks in today's trade: FSLR closed +1.8% , SPWR +3% , CSIQ +2.1% , YGE +6.5% , CAFD +1.7% , JKS +3.6% , JASO +3.8% .

Nuclear-related ETFs: URA, NLR