Bloomberg: NRG Energy review includes potential sale of all renewables

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is considering a recommendation to sell its entire renewable energy business, as the company faces pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to cut costs, Bloomberg reports.

A potential sale, being weighed by a board panel that NRG formed in February, could include wind and solar projects NRG is developing on its own and plants run by its NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLD) unit, according to the report.

A sale of the renewable portfolio would represent one of the largest-ever clean energy transactions; at least 5 GW of total generation capacity would change hands with the sale of NYLD alone.

NRG’s renewables business and NYLD comprised about a third of the company’s adjusted EBITDA last year, totaling $1.09B.