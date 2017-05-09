McEwen Mining shooting for S&P 500 in 2-3 years, CEO says

Chairman and CEO Rob McEwen aims to get McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) on the S&P 500 in 2-3 years to meet a rise he predicts in demand for gold as part of investor portfolios, he tells Reuters.

Well known as a bull on gold prices, McEwen says gold at $5K/oz. is possible over the next four years, driven by increased demand for gold as a substitute for cash, but the CEO also says MUX has "a hedge" in the form of copper assets, which many miners and analysts predict will see greater demand as China and India shift towards electric vehicles and improve their grids.

For now, shares are down more than 9% YTD, and "we'll have negative cash flow and probably post losses through the year as we invest in our new projects," including an open pit gold mine in Nevada and copper assets in Argentina, McEwen says.