Growing Permian production justifies Plains' crude line to Cushing, CEO says

Plains All American's (NYSE:PAA) planned crude oil pipeline to run from the Permian Basin in Texas to Cushing, Okla., will provide producers with yet another route to send their output, offering the option of blending their light barrels to suit refinery demand, CEO Greg Armstrong says.

To support growing production in Oklahoma, PAA also is working to expand capacity on its STACK pipeline to 250K bbl/day from 100K bbl/day by Q4, which could go even higher to 350K through the installation of pumps, COO Willie Chiang said on today's earnings conference call.

PAA, which has ~4K miles of pipeline network in the Permian, is seeing "tangible evidence" of pipeline utilization, with its open season for the Permian-to-Cushing pipeline launched on April 18 already attracting shipper interest, Armstrong says.