Stock futures decline, gold up after FBI Director Comey fired

Stock futures are on the decline this evening following news of the abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Comey was informed by President Trump that he was being terminated on the clear recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions (who had previously recused himself from investigating any connections between Trump and Russia).

Documents released by the White House point to Comey's handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's e-mails as the reason for the firing.

The news is likely to soak up oxygen in Washington and at least put a crimp in plans to reform healthcare and taxes. This, after the VIX hit a 24-year low.

S&P e-Mini futures are down 0.2% and Dow futures down 0.22% .

Meanwhile, 30-year Treasury futures are up 0.2% and 10-year futures up 0.13%. Gold has risen by $8.50, to $1,224.60 and silver up 0.83% to $16.20.