Array Bio's COMBO300 extends progression-free survival over 40% in certain melanoma patients in late-stage study; shares ahead 10% after hours

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) is up 10% after hours on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from Part 2 of its Phase 3 COLUMBUS study assessing the combination of binimetinib and encorafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF-positive advanced/unresectable/metastatic melanoma.

Patients receiving the combination, known as COMBO300, demonstrated median progression-free survival (PFS) of 12.9 months compared to 9.2 months for those treated with encorafenib alone with 23% less risk (hazard ratio = 0.77).

The company says it plans to file its U.S. marketing application with the FDA in June or July.

Encorafenib is a BRAF inhibitor acquired from Novartis in early 2015.

Binimetinib inhibits a protein kinase enzyme called MEK which plays a key role in a cellular signaling pathway that is over-activated in certain cancers, especially those that express the mutations BRAF, KRAS and NRAS. Array licensed binimetinib to Novartis in 2010 but reacquired the rights after Novartis purchased GlaxoSmithKline's oncology business in early 2015.