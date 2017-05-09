EA up 7.6% after Q4 beat, upbeat 2018 guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is up 7.6% after hours after posting fiscal Q4 results that cleared analyst expectations for profits and revenue and featured solid guidance for fiscal 2018.

Digital net revenue rose 30% to $934M; Packaged goods and other net revenue was flat at $593M.

Net cash from operations was $407M.

For fiscal 2018, the company's pointing to net revenue of about $5.075B (with change in deferred net revenue of $25M, net sales are forecast at $5.1B); net income is forecast at $1.125B (vs. GAAP consensus for $1.004B); diluted EPS of $3.57 (vs. GAAP consensus for $3.20) and operating cash flow of $1.575B.

For the current quarter, it's guiding to net revenue of $1.425B (with change in deferred net revenue of $675M, net sales are forecast at $750M vs. $755M expected); net income of $605M (above GAAP consensus for $564.7M) and EPS of $1.93 (above GAAP consensus for $1.82).

The company announced a new $1.2B two-year stock repurchase program.

