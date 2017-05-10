China consumer inflation, factory prices

Consumer inflation in China remained mild in April, edging up 1.2% on higher nonfood items, while producer prices rose 6.4%, marking a slower pace that signals weak demand.

It's the latest sign that manufacturing activity may be losing momentum, along with other sectors of the economy, as commodity prices continue to decline and the government cracks down on financial risks.

