Negative comp for Vitamin Shoppe in Q1

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) reports total comparable sales slipped 6.3% in Q1.
Retail store comparable sales fell 5.8%.
VS.com comparable sales dropped 9.1%.
Segment sales: Retail: $305.77M (-5.6%); Manufacturing: $21.67M (+5.4%).
Gross margin rate squeezed 330 bps to 31.2% due to deleverage in occupancy and supply chain due to lower sales, higher promotional activity and a weaker performance at Nutri-Force.
Adjusted SG&A expense rate +40 bps to 26%.
Adjusted operating margin rate contracted 300 bps to 5.1%.
Store count +14 Y/Y to 780.
The company expects Q2 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.42.
FY2017 Guidance: Total comp sales: negative low to mid single digit growth; New stores:15; Adjusted EPS: $1.50 to $1.75; Capex: ~$45M.