Negative comp for Vitamin Shoppe in Q1

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) reports total comparable sales slipped 6.3% in Q1.

Retail store comparable sales fell 5.8%.

VS.com comparable sales dropped 9.1%.

Segment sales: Retail: $305.77M (-5.6%); Manufacturing: $21.67M (+5.4%).

Gross margin rate squeezed 330 bps to 31.2% due to deleverage in occupancy and supply chain due to lower sales, higher promotional activity and a weaker performance at Nutri-Force.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate +40 bps to 26%.

Adjusted operating margin rate contracted 300 bps to 5.1%.

Store count +14 Y/Y to 780.

The company expects Q2 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.42.

FY2017 Guidance: Total comp sales: negative low to mid single digit growth; New stores:15; Adjusted EPS: $1.50 to $1.75; Capex: ~$45M.