AstraZeneca's tralokinumab flunks late-stage asthma study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, STRATOS 1, assessing AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) interleukin-13 (IL-13) inhibitor tralokinumab in patients with severe uncontrolled asthma failed to beat placebo as measured by the reduction in annual asthma exacerbation rate (AAER), the primary endpoint.

A clinically relevant reduction in AAER was observed in a subgroup of patients with an elevated biomarker associated with increased IL-13 activity. This sub-population will be the focus of the second ongoing Phase 3, STRATOS 2. Top-line results should be available in H2.

Safety and tolerability were consistent with earlier studies.

Complete results from STRATOS 1 will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Last summer, the company sold global rights to the IL-13 inhibitor to LEO Pharma in a transaction valued up to ~$1.1B.

