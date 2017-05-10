Roche's Tecentriq fails to beat chemo in late-stage bladder cancer study

In a stunning setback, a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMvigor211, assessing Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) whose cancer progressed during or after receiving platinum-based chemotherapy failed to demonstrate a statistically valid increase in overall survival (OS) compared to chemo alone.

Chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development Sandra Horning, M.D. says, “While these results are not what we had expected, we believe that TECENTRIQ will continue to play an important role in the treatment of people with advanced bladder cancer. We are committed to helping people with advanced bladder cancer and will discuss these data with health authorities.”

The FDA granted accelerated approval of TECENTRIQ for this group of mUC patients a year ago. A successful outcome for IMvigor211 would have been the basis for converting accelerated approval to full approval.

