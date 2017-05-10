Income and book value both fall at Fifth Street Finance

FQ2 net investment income of $18.5M or $0.13 per share vs. $23.3M and $0.16 in FQ1. A $0.02 payout is set for June and one for $0.125 in September.

Net asset value per share of $7.23 slips from $7.31 three months earlier. Yesterday's close was $4.31, a whopping 40% discount to book.

No shares repurchased during quarter as the $12.5M buyback authorization was all used up prior to start of year.

Conference call at 10 ET (dial-in)

FSC flat in premarket