Lower input costs aid Crocs

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) trades higher after topping Q1 estimates.

The company delivered a higher gross margin rate than expected at 49.9% as lower input costs and a higher mix of molded products pinched in.

SG&A expenses were up 2.5% to $118.0M during the quarter.

On the balance sheet, Crocs ended the quarter with cash of $88.9M and inventory of $178.5M (-4.1% Y/Y).

Looking ahead, Crocs expects 2017 revenue to fall at a low single-digit pace.

Previously: Crocs EPS of $0.08 (May 10)