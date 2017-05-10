Lower input costs aid Crocs

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) trades higher after topping Q1 estimates.
The company delivered a higher gross margin rate than expected at 49.9% as lower input costs and a higher mix of molded products pinched in.
SG&A expenses were up 2.5% to $118.0M during the quarter.
On the balance sheet, Crocs ended the quarter with cash of $88.9M and inventory of $178.5M (-4.1% Y/Y).
Looking ahead, Crocs expects 2017 revenue to fall at a low single-digit pace.
Previously: Crocs EPS of $0.08 (May 10)
CROX +3.23% premarket to $6.40.
Now read: Nike To Bottom At $54? »