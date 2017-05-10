New management team continues progress at Walter Investment

Q1 adjusted loss of $25.4M or $0.70 per share vs. loss of $24.5M and $0.69 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA of $43.3M vs. $87.1M a year ago.

CEO Anthony Renzi is confident the changes put in place will put the company on a path to success, but asks for time to implement and realized the benefits.

The servicing segment (Ditech) had $33.2M of pretax income in Q1 vs. a pretax loss of $256.3M a year earlier (when falling interest rates caused a big drop in the fair value of the servicing portfolio). Adjusted loss of $19.6M vs. a loss of $8.7M a year ago. Expenses were brought down $12.2M to $180.9M.

The originations segment had $4.9B of volume in Q1, up $300M from a year ago. Pretax income of $10.8M down $5.6M Y/Y. Adjusted earnings of $12.2M down $5.5M. Expenses cut $13.9M to $70M.

Previously: Walter Investment beats by $0.14, misses on revenue (May 10)

WAC flat premarket