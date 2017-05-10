Futures dip after Comey sacking

U.S. futures are edging lower with the possibility tax and healthcare reform could become more difficult after the firing of the FBI Director James Comey: Dow -0.3% ; S&P 500 -0.2% ; Nasdaq -0.1% .

Some are also looking at the latest batch of corporate earnings and whether indexes will fall back from recent highs. Snap is on watch for its first set of quarterly results.

Safe havens are getting a bid, with gold up $0.8% to $1225/ounce. Oil is up 1.1% at $46.39/bbl and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.37%.

