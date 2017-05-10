Strong outlook from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) reports adjusted net yield improved 5.5% on a constant currency basis in Q1.

Passenger ticket revenue fell 1% to $784M, while onboard revenue was flat. Occupany percentage fell to 105.0% from 107.4% a year ago.

Net cruise costs per day (ex-fuel) was unchanged Y/Y at $133.66.

"A strong end to the most successful Wave season in recent history resulted in a meaningful improvement in our full year booked position, with both occupancy and pricing now well ahead of prior year," notes CFO Wendy Beck. The company expects adjusted net yield to be 5.5% in Q2 and 2.75% for the full year on a constant currency basis.

Previously: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 10)