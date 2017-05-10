Shell says Russian crude should be considered for Brent benchmark

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it is time to consider using Russian crude to help determine the global Brent benchmark (NYSEARCA:BNO), in what would be the most radical shift in how European prices are calculated since the 1970s.

Mike Muller, the head of crude trading at Shell, tells oil pricing agency S&P Global Platts that he wants a discussion about calculating the price in Europe using not just crude oil pumped in the North Sea, as has been the case since the 1970s, but potentially including Russia's Urals crude and possibly other grades.

The Brent benchmark, based on light North Sea crude grades, is used to price about two-thirds of the world's oil but a decline in North Sea production has led to concerns that physical volumes could become too thin and prone to large price swings.

Platts says it will add a fifth grade, Troll, to the benchmark from January 2018 but Shell believes more must be added in the next 2-3 years.