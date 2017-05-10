Pinnacle Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations

Pinnacle Entertainment (NYSE:PNK) reports adjusted EBITDAR of $174.9M in Q1 vs. $177.0M consensus. The casino operator's EBITDAR margin during the quarter fell 240 bp to 27.3%.

Management cites strong performances at the Belterra Park, L'Auberge Baton Rouge and River City casino properties during the quarter. A low table games hold percentage at Ameristar East Chicago and The Meadows cut into profitability, while weather-related road closures held back traffic at the Jackpot properties in Nevada.

Looking ahead, Pinnacle says April same-store revenue was up 2.8% Y/Y and same-store adjusted EBITDAR was 5.7% higher.

Previously: Pinnacle Entertainment beats by $0.07, revenue in-line (May 10)