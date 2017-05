Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Entellus Medical (NASDAQ:ENTL) initiated with Outperform rating by William Blair.

Lion Biotech (NASDAQ:LBIO) initiated with Buy rating and $13 (114% upside) price target by Rodman & Renshaw.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) initiated with Outperform rating by William Blair.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) upgraded to Buy with a $47 (18% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO) upgraded to Neutral with a $10 (9% downside risk) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) downgraded to Neutral with a $10 (15% downside risk) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Source: Bloomberg