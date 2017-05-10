Prospect Capital makes $64.5M floating rate loan investment

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) announces the purchase of $64.5M of first lien senior secured floating rate notes from Leading Response. The purchase was made in conjunction with the acquisition of LeadingResponse by ICV Partners, a middle market P-E outfit.

Founded in 1995, LeadingResponse offers technology-enabled, data-driven client acquisition services to professional services end markets. It's HQ'd in Tampa, with operations in Plano, TX, annual revenues of about $70M, and headcount of 150.