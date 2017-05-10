Mall names on watch with Abercrombie & Fitch shopping offers

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) are up 13.97% to $14.44 after the retailer is reported to have received takeover interest.

Following closely on Coach's (NYSE:COH) acquisition of Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE), the development with A&F could start a guessing game on which other struggling mall chains still have the upside potential to be taken private or merged.

Keep an eye on Gap (NYSE:GPS), Buckle (NYSE:BKE), Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Express (NYSE:EXPR), Guess (NYSE:GES), Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), Cato (NYSE:CATO), Francesca's (NASDAQ:FRAN), Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST), Bebe Stores (NASDAQ:BEBE), Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) and Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG).

Previously: Abercrombie fields takeover interest (May 10)