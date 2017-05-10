BHP begins process to sell Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) says it has started a process to potentially sell its Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile, one of its smaller operations in South America.

Cerro Colorado is located in Chile's Tarapacá Region and yielded 77K metric tons of copper last year; BHP's flagship mine, Escondida, also in Chile, yields more than 10x that amount annually.

Chile's Empresas Copec, a conglomerate that has voiced interest in diversifying into copper, and Canadian companies such as Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) are considered potential buyers.